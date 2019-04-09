Shot fired into Holland Twp. mobile home

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Ottawa County detectives are looking for tips to find out who shot out a window at a Holland Township mobile home.

The incident was reported at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Leisure Estates Mobile Home Community on Butternut Drive. Deputies were called to the home when a resident notices his front window was broken. A neighbor with a surveillance camera captured video of a vehicle pull up to the home at about 11:30 p.m. Monday and someone inside fire one shot towards the front of the mobile home. The vehicle then drove away north on Butternut.

Deputies were not able to get a good description of the vehicle. Anyone with information should call Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.