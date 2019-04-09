× Sparty unmasked: Hastings man first to be mascot

HASTINGS, Mich. — Michigan State’s basketball season may have come to an end, but there was one man who paid close attention to their run to Minneapolis.

Dave Russell was watching more than just the action on the court, he was keeping an eye on Sparty too.

Back in 1989, Russell was the first person to be Sparty after a 10-year span without a mascot.

“It’s just a privilege to do it,” he said. “I didn’t realize it at the time what a privilege it was.”

Thirty years later, Russell has some perspective and understands what a unique experience he had.

“Looking back and specially being the first one, it was such a privilege to be the one that brought Sparty back,” Russell said.

Since then, Sparty has become a mainstay at Michigan State athletic events and more people are involved in being the mascot.

“I think they do a much better job because I believe there’s five of them now, and I was the only one doing it,” he said.

Thirty years ago, Sparty costume was custom-built for Russell by a company in Atlanta, and the head alone weighed 10 pounds.

“I lost 10 pounds every time I was in the costume for a game, so you can imagine how much sweat was in the costume,” he said.

Russell jokes about the 10-pound costume head and the current lack of hair on his head.

“It was a bicycle helmet and I tell people that’s why I don’t have any hair now,” he said.

While he doesn’t wear the costume anymore, he says he would do it again in a heartbeat.

“If they gave me the opportunity to go out and do it again I would do it for sure,” Russell said. “If they had defibrillator on the sideline to bring me back.”

Although it remains a demanding job, he recommends it for anyone given the opportunity.