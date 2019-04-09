× Summer Movies on Monroe list revealed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Movies on Monroe list of films for summer viewing was released Monday.

Downtown Grand Rapids, Inc. holds the movie series on six weeks throughout the summer at the city’s property at 555 Monroe Avenue NW. All the movies are free and open to the public. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. with the first feature starting at 7:30 p.m.

The movies are shown on a 400-square foot LED video wall. Attendees should bring their own chairs, beer, wine and snacks. Lawn chairs are available to rent and food trucks will be on site for snack purchases. Pets are welcome, as is costume-wearing.

The movies are subtitled, with some nights being subtitled in Spanish.

June 7 (with English subtitles)

Beetlejuice (PG)

Bohemian Rhapsody (PG-13)

June 21 (with Spanish subtitles)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG)

A Star is Born (R)

July 12 (English subtitles)

Matilda (PG)

Crazy Rich Asians (PG-13)

July 26 (Spanish subtitles)

Hotel Transylvania 3 (PG)

A Quiet Place (PG-13)

August 9 (English subtitles)

Mean Girls (PG-13)

10 Things I Hate About You (PG-13)

August 23 (Spanish subtitles)