Tidey wins 300th game as Davenport tops Aquinas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The Davenport baseball team beat Aquinas 6-4 Tuesday at Kimble Field to give head coach Kevin Tidey his 300th career win.

"The success we've had has been pretty impressive in a short amount of time since we got this going" Tidey said. "It is all due to a lot of quality players."

This is Tidey's eighth year in charge of the program after being an assistant with Wes Cummings since the program started back in 2009.

It took him just 425 games to reach the 300 win milestone.

"It is a nice milestone that says a lot about our program and I think it says a lot about the coaches that I've had too" Tidey added. "They have all worked really hard, Ryan McCosky and Bob Youngs have been with me since the first one so kind of cool to still have coaches with you over an eight year span that started it with you."

The Panthers are now 17-11 on the season and will host Purdue Northwest for a four game GLIAC series this weekend.