U-M’s Matthews, Poole, Brazdeikis declare for NBA draft

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan basketball’s three leading scorers announced they will be declaring for early entry into the 2019 NBA Draft.

Charles Matthews, Jordan Poole and Ignas Brazdekis will sign with agents and work with the Wolverines’ coaching staff while they go through the evaluation and pre-draft process.

Matthews also declared for the draft last year, but ultimately decided to return for his senior season. He averaged 12.2 points and 5 rebounds per game and was All-Big Ten honorable mention.

Poole scored 12.8 points per game and led the team in three-pointers made with 75. He was also named All-Big Ten honorable mention.

Brazdeikis led the Wolverines in scoring with 14.8 points per game and was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and second team All-Big Ten. If drafted, he would be the first one-and-done player head coach John Beilein has had.

College players are able to have an agent during the evaluation and can come back to school without penalty as long as they withdraw from draft consideration by early entry deadline. They can also return if they go undrafted, but only if they take part in the NBA combine.