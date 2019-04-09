What day you fill up at the pump could cost you

Posted 3:55 PM, April 9, 2019, by , Updated at 04:53PM, April 9, 2019

WEST MICHIGAN -- As the months grow warmer, travel out on the roads picks up for a lot of West Michigan families. If you are someone that fills up regularly, or have a long trip ahead of you, the day you choose to go to the station can save you money.

Michiganders typically knock out filling up their tanks right before the weekend. If you want to save a few bucks, you may want to stretch what you have left until the weekend is done.

According to a study done by GasBuddy.com, the best day to fill-up in the state is Monday. More specifically, Monday morning before 9:00 a.m.. They collected data through their app from January to March of this year, finding, oddly enough, that most people fill up towards the end of the work week when prices are usually the highest.

Both energy market movement during the week and government reports on fuel pricing, which comes out on Wednesdays, tend to drive the price up by Thursday or Friday.

Theoretically, if all Americans filled up on Monday, the difference would be about $2 billion over the course of the year, says Patrick DeHaan of GasBuddy.

Prices usually start to drop over the weekend, bottoming out Sunday night or Monday morning. Energy prices stabilize late Friday as markets are closed over the weekend. If you can switch when you fill up from late in the week to Monday morning, you will likely save yourself time and money at the pump.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.