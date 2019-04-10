× 2 arrested for alleged vehicle theft in Allegan Co.

HOPKINS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing a vehicle and running away from authorities in Allegan County.

Authorities responded to a report of a stolen vehicle Wednesday morning in Hopkins. When they got to there, they saw the vehicle and began a pursuit.

Authorities say the suspects were able to evade and eventually lose the trooper, but the stolen vehicle was later found unoccupied.

Witnesses reported seeing a man breaking into a nearby home. When officers tried to get a hold of the homeowner to search for the suspect, she came running out and said there was a stranger inside.

Authorities said the man crawled onto the roof for some time before surrendering to police. A second suspect in the vehicle theft was tracked down a few blocks away.