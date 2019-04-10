× 2 hospitalized after shooting in Muskegon Heights

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Two people were shot Tuesday night during an alleged robbery at a Muskegon Heights home.

It happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday at a home near the intersection of Hovey Avenue and Dyson street.

Police said three suspects entered the home and tried to rob three men. During the robbery, one of the men was shot in the shoulder and the other was shot in the back.

Both the victims are expected to recover from their injuries.

No arrests have been made and police don’t have any descriptions of the suspects.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.