Catholic Central student sentenced in CSC case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A former Grand Rapids Catholic Central student was sentenced to jail for sexually assaulting another student.

Cameron Cross, 18, was sentenced Wednesday to 45 days in jail and two years of probation on three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. He will receive credit for 11 days served.

During sentencing, prosecutors read a statement from the victim in the second case, which said she is being shamed and harassed on social media. Cross’ defense attorney argued his client wasn’t telling people to say anything or harass her on social media.

Cross was originally facing multiple charges in two alleged incidents: one alleging he sexually assaulted a teen in a boys bathroom last March, and the other accusing him of groping another girl in a stairwell and elevator between February and March in 2018.

The first case was dropped and several charges in the second were reduced.