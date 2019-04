Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A book shop in West Michigan is holding a children's story time that they hope you'll make it out to.

Barbara Groendyk will be reading her book, "Shelby Finds Her Family" on Saturday, April 13th at Books & Mortar on Cherry St in Grand Rapids.

There will be a reading at 10:30 a.m. and another at 11 a.m., plus the book will be 10% off during the event.

To learn more, head to Books & Mortar's website or their Facebook page.