Discovery says new Chip and Joanna Gaines network to debut next year

Posted 1:50 PM, April 10, 2019, by , Updated at 01:52PM, April 10, 2019

TODAY -- Pictured: Chip and Joanna Gaines on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — The lifestyle team of Chip and Joanna Gaines will launch their own Discovery-affiliated television network in the summer of 2020.

Discovery CEO David Zaslav announced the Gaines’ channel Wednesday prior to a sales presentation to advertisers. There’s no name yet. It will replace the current DIY network, which is seen in about 52 million homes in the United States.

No programming was revealed, except for reruns of “Fixer Upper,” the HGTV series that launched the Gaines’ media career. Discovery said topics that will be covered include community, home, garden, food and wellness.

Allison Page, who currently runs HGTV, will be president of the joint venture between Discovery and Magnolia, the Gaines’ company. There are also plans for a dedicated app and subscription streaming service.

