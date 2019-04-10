× Flat tire leads to drug possession arrest in Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — A flat tire led to a man being arrested for possessing drugs Tuesday night in Three Rivers.

Police say an officer stopped to help a driver with a flat tire Tuesday night on Broadway Street near Health Parkway.

The officer saw the driver standing near the car, but not trying to fix the flat. After talking with the officer, the driver admitted to having a small amount of methamphetamine.

Police then searched the man’s car and located four grams of meth and drug equipment before arresting him.