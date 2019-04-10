GR exterminator offers free service for those in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — They're creepy, they're crawling, and the month of April is their time to shine.

"Spring is where all the insects come to life,” said Raymond Cummings, owner of Simply Pest Control Solutions.

Cockroaches, like ants, field mice and other pests, come into the house through open doors, holes, front stoops or on people themselves.

Once they're in, it’s your job to make sure you properly address the issue.

"So, one of the things that they normally do, they go buy a product over the counter, and that could be a repellent, and that repellent does more worse than good because it just pushes them into areas that make it more challenging for the pest control companies to go after," said Cummings.

Getting professional help ensures the problem doesn’t grow to a standard like the one Cummings saw Wednesday, where a home in Grand Rapids became infested with German cockroaches.

"Within a matter of a couple weeks it can explode to a few hundred,” he said.

However for those who can’t afford aid, Cummings has an offer for you too.

He and his team are now offering free services to veterans and those in need.

"Best way to describe it is just give us a call,” he said. “We’ll come out, interview you, see where you’re at, we want to make sure that you’re qualified because you pretty much have to be near poverty."

After 18 years in the pest control business, this is a service Cummings says he's happy to offer.

He explained that seeing kids suffer is what motivates him, "Because the kids have no voice so they’re stuck in an environment that is unhealthy for them, and I feel it’s my job to help those kids out."

For more information on Simply Pest Control Solutions, visit their website.