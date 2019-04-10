Have less clutter, and more kitchen space with these organization tips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We'd all like to live a life more organized, but clutter seems to just naturally happen to most. One of the rooms in the house that seems to get a lot of it is the kitchen.

Nick and Tessia from Kitchen Tune-Up Grand Rapids stopped by with some great tips on how to put things back in their place and free up some space in one of the most important rooms in the house.

For more helpful tips, or to get started on kitchen organization in your home, get a hold of Kitchen Tune-Up through the following contacts: