Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLEGAN, Mich. -- International recording artist Lazer Lloyd is scheduled to perform at The Griswold this week as part of 'The April Series' taking place throughout the month.

Lloyd is one of four artists performing as part of the series put on by Positively Allegan. His unique showcase of americana, rock, blues, folk, country will take place on April 11th.

You can find out more information or buy tickets here.