‘Jeopardy!’ contestant shatters single-day winnings record

CULVER CITY, Calif. – A professional gambler from Las Vegas smashed the Jeopardy! single-day winnings record when he won more than $110,000 on Tuesday.

James Holzhauer, 34, Holzhauer shattered the previous record of $77,000, set in 2010 by contestant Roger Craig, according to a press release.

With $72,600 heading into Final Jeopardy, Holzhauer correctly wrote down “What is quantum leap.” It was his aggressive wager, however, that drew audible gasps, then cheers from the audience – $38,314.

The bet paid off, leaving him with $110,914 and a new four-day record of $244,365.

“Is it too soon to start thinking of Ken Jennings comparisons?” asked host Alex Trebek, referring to the Jeopardy! legend who won more than $2.5 million while tallying a record 74-game winning streak in 2004.

Trebek announced in March that he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer but said he will continue hosting the game show while he fights the disease.