Man charged with shining laser at Patriots QB Tom Brady

Posted 8:57 AM, April 10, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 20: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots prepares to take a snap in the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A citation has been issued against a Missouri man accused of flashing a laser at New England quarterback Tom Brady during the Patriots’ AFC championship game victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Prosecutors said Tuesday that 64-year-old Dwyan Morgan, of Lee’s Summit, faces a single count of disturbing the peace, a municipal violation.

Television stations posted footage after the game that showed a green light flashing on Brady late in the Patriots’ 37-31 overtime victory on Jan. 20. Prosecutors say Brady was unaware of the laser.

Laser pointers are banned at most sporting events because of the potential for distraction and safety reasons. The light can damage the retina after even a short period of time.

Morgan doesn’t have a publicly listed phone number and couldn’t be reached by the Associated Press for comment.

