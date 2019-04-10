Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for April 10

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The city of Grand Rapids is getting national recognition, being named one of the best places to live and retire.

After analyzing 125 cities for desirable locations, job market strength, and home values, U.S. News named Grand Rapids number 13 on their "125 Best Places to Live in the U.S.A." and #6 on their "100 Best Places to Retire in the U.S.A."

The city was also chosen for its scenery, attention to arts and culture, and strong communities.

Retirees can benefit from incredible growth in access to healthcare, affordable housing, and numerous outdoor recreational activities.

2. No need to travel all the way to the east side of the state to grab Detroit-based BUddy's Pizza. On April 16, the Kentwood location will open its doors.

The pizzeria will be located off 28th Street near East Paris Avenue.

The company decided to add a location in the Grand Rapids area saying it needed to be in a city with great local breweries.

Door open at 2:30 p.m. so get there early so you can grab a slice.

3. The state's largest amusement park is looking to hire! Michigan's Adventure in Muskegon is hoping to bring in 1,200 seasonal employees.

The job fair is being held at the park's training center off Whitehall Road on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They need to fill all sorts of different positions, and teens can apply.

To learn more, just head to michigansadventure.com.

4. John Ball Zoo in West Michigan is welcoming a new cuddly addition to the family.

Wasabi will be joining the family as the zoo's new female red panda.

The 2-year-old comes from a zoo out of Omaha, Nebraska. She'll be joining Wyatt, the male red panda who joined the zoo back in August of 2017. They'll only share space during breeding season because these animals are typically solitary.

The zoo is currently making some changes to their exhibits, meaning they won't be able to see Wyatt or Wasabi until some time in May.

5. For those who dread Mondays, they actually have one perk. A new study says the best day to fill up the car is on a Monday.

According to GasBuddy.com, more specifically Monday morning before 9 a.m.

They collected data through their app, finding that most people fill up towards the end of the work week when prices are usually the highest. Prices usually start to drop over the weekend, bottoming out Sunday night or Monday morning.

Following this strategy will only save the average consumer $20 to $30 a year.