Winter Weather Advisory begins Wednesday Night

National scam hits Grand Rapids area

Posted 9:56 PM, April 10, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Many scammers target their victims during tax season, and this year is no different.

Most commonly, scammers are known to call their victims. The latest scam in Grand Rapids, however, is using snail mail to make the claims more legitimate.

Mackenna Morse, from Grand Rapids, received a letter from the ‘IRS,’ detailing how she owed thousands of dollars. It also added how there was a warrant out for her as a result of unpaid taxes.

“I read it several times and felt my anxiety go up,” said Morse.

The Better Business Bureau of West Michigan says this is a sign that scammers are turning to more traditional methods to fool people.

“That’s what the scammers are really counting on, that fear,” said Troy Baker, with the BBB. “If you have the name of the IRS, the seal, some kind of official logo on it, it all leads to that credibility.” 

In Morse’s case, it did have some of the tell-tale red flags. The letter supposedly came from the ‘The Bureau of Tax Enforcement for Kent County,’ which does not exist.

After further digging on the internet, Morse discovered the same exact scam has targeted South Carolina in the past.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.