Nestle pledges free water for Flint through much of summer

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A bottled water company says it will keep free water flowing in Flint through August.

Nestle Waters North America produces the Ice Mountain brand in western Michigan. The company said Wednesday it will continue to send bottled water to distribution sites in Flint.

The effort started in May 2018 after then-Gov. Rick Snyder stopped supplying water . Nestle predicted Wednesday that more than 6.5 million bottles will have been donated by the end of August.

Mayor Karen Weaver says she’s “grateful” for Nestle’s help.

Flint’s water quality has greatly improved since lead contaminated the system in 2014 and 2015 . But tap filters are recommended, and some residents simply don’t trust the water. Crews, meanwhile, are replacing lead or galvanized steel water lines throughout the city.

