New Fremont Meijer store has opening date

FREMONT, Mich. – The new Meijer supercenter under construction in Fremont now has an opening date.

The West Michigan-based retailer announced Wednesday that the 155,000 square foot store at Green Avenue and 48th Street will open on May 21. The gas station that will be in front of the store, along 48th Street, will open on Thursday, April 25.

Doors will open at 7:00 a.m. on May 21. Special opening day promotions and events will begin May 26.

More than 300 people will be working at the store.