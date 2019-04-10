Winter Weather Advisory begins Wednesday Night

New Fremont Meijer store has opening date

Posted 12:14 PM, April 10, 2019, by

FREMONT, Mich. – The new Meijer supercenter under construction in Fremont now has an opening date.

The West Michigan-based retailer announced Wednesday that the 155,000 square foot store at Green Avenue and 48th Street will open on May 21. The gas station that will be in front of the store, along 48th Street, will open on Thursday, April 25.

Doors will open at 7:00 a.m. on May 21. Special opening day promotions and events will begin May 26.

More than 300 people will be working at the store.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.