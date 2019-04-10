Police: Man who died in shootout with MSP was killer of Coldwater man in 2009

MARSHALL, Mich. – Michigan State Police say a man killed in a shootout with police in early 2018 was likely the man who shot and killed a Coldwater man in 2009.

Det. Lt. Chuck Christensen announced at a press conference Wednesday morning that David Kidney, 62, was the likely killer of Duane Finney in 2009.

Kidney, of Union City, was killed in a shootout with Michigan State Police in January 2018. Two Michigan State Police troopers were wounded in the shootout, including one, D/Sgt. Aaron Steensma, who was shot in the chest.

The Branch County Sheriff had turned over the case of Finney to Michigan State Police in 2017 and had begun interviewing Kidney in the case. Kidney told police that he and Finney had been in a dispute since 2007. Kidney admitted to owning weapons, including a handgun that he was not able to locate. Police were later able to locate the gun and match it to evidence from the 2009 crime scene.

Because Kidney has died, police say the cold case is now closed, but the investigation will remain open if there is any other information that people still have regarding the murder.

D/Sgt. Steensma was also at the press conference and said that his injuries caused him to have to retired from MSP. He says he is still undergoing therapy, full time.

We’ll have more details when they become available.