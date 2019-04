Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- If you're looking for a way to improve your strength and mobility Run GR may just have the right program for you.

The clinics are held every Wednesday at the Aquinas College athletic and recreation building from 6 a.m.-7 a.m.

It's $5 person session or a five session punch card for $20.

Click here for aa link to their Facebook page.