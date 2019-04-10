Winter Weather Advisory begins Wednesday Night

Snow showers, wind, and strong thunderstorms for West Michigan

Posted 10:53 PM, April 10, 2019, by , Updated at 11:11PM, April 10, 2019

WEST MICHIGAN-- Light snow showers will occur for parts of West Michigan overnight into Thursday morning with only an inch or so of accumulation. Temperatures Thursday morning will be in the 30/32 degree range, so some slippery spots are possible. In fact, we have a handful of counties under WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES through 10 A.M. Thursday. Much of the remainder of Thursday looks dry, but it will be brisk and windy with east winds at 20 to 30 mph. See our forecast model below valid for 6 A.M. The larger, whiter numbers are sustained winds over a two-minute period, while the "G" numbers are the gusts in miles per hour. The arrow represents the wind flow direction.

Our forecast model below shows wind speed/gust/direction for 6 P.M. Thursday. Note that we still have double digit numbers...very windy on Thursday!

Our next concern will be the possibility of heavy rain and strong thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday. Take a look below at the Storm Prediction Center outlook for that time frame. Southwest lower Michigan remains under a "marginal risk" for strong/severe storms. The better chance for stronger storms remains outside of Michigan.

Below is a forecast model snapshot of what the weather map will look like at 6 P.M. Thursday...mainly dry and perhaps some sunshine for West Michigan.

Our final model snapshot below is valid for 6 A.M. Friday. You can see a defined line of showers and thunderstorms moving through the area. We expect to clear by the afternoon as winds gradually relax a bit. Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.