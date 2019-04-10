Snow showers, wind, and strong thunderstorms for West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN-- Light snow showers will occur for parts of West Michigan overnight into Thursday morning with only an inch or so of accumulation. Temperatures Thursday morning will be in the 30/32 degree range, so some slippery spots are possible. In fact, we have a handful of counties under WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES through 10 A.M. Thursday. Much of the remainder of Thursday looks dry, but it will be brisk and windy with east winds at 20 to 30 mph. See our forecast model below valid for 6 A.M. The larger, whiter numbers are sustained winds over a two-minute period, while the "G" numbers are the gusts in miles per hour. The arrow represents the wind flow direction.

Our forecast model below shows wind speed/gust/direction for 6 P.M. Thursday. Note that we still have double digit numbers...very windy on Thursday!

Our next concern will be the possibility of heavy rain and strong thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday. Take a look below at the Storm Prediction Center outlook for that time frame. Southwest lower Michigan remains under a "marginal risk" for strong/severe storms. The better chance for stronger storms remains outside of Michigan.

Below is a forecast model snapshot of what the weather map will look like at 6 P.M. Thursday...mainly dry and perhaps some sunshine for West Michigan.

Our final model snapshot below is valid for 6 A.M. Friday. You can see a defined line of showers and thunderstorms moving through the area. We expect to clear by the afternoon as winds gradually relax a bit. Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.