Third annual Betty Ford Egg-stravaganza taking place Easter weekend

Posted 11:51 AM, April 10, 2019, by , Updated at 11:50AM, April 10, 2019

Grab the kids and the decorated Easter baskets and head to the third annual Betty Ford Egg-stravaganza for Easter weekend.

The event honors first lady Betty Ford's 1975 Easter Egg Roll, which has since become an annual tradition hosted by the sitting President and first lady.

During the Egg-stravaganza, children will collect Easter eggs at various stations set up throughout the Gerald R. Ford Museum's exhibits. While they're on the hunt, kids can participate in fun learning activities. The Easter Bunny will also be there for photo opportunities with the family.

The event is free, but space is limited so RSVP by calling (616)-254-0396.

The Easter Egg-stravaganza will take place on April 20 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

