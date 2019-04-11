3 easy and elegant sides to serve at Easter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every year the main Easter dinner course, whether it be ham, turkey, or lamb, seems to steal the show. However, this year the side dishes are stepping in to give you the Easter dinner you will never forget.

Easter dinner is the perfect meal to showcase spring produce coming into the season. Not only are these items local but they’re packed with flavor and have a unique twist on the typical side dishes. Potato nests filled with sour cream, roasted rainbow carrots with delicious sauces, and a refreshing asparagus salad, what’s not to love about these?

Chef Jenn shows us how to properly prepare these easy, yet elegant, sides to serve for Easter dinner.

Potato Nests with Sour Cream and Microgreens

Ingredients:

2lbs redskin potatoes, thinly sliced with mandolin

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme

1 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 cup sour cream

½ cup microgreens

Flaky sea salt, for garnish

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 375°F. Coat a mini-muffin pan with cooking spray. Cut potatoes into 1⁄16-inch-thick slices using a mandolin or sharp knife. Whisk together butter, olive oil, chopped thyme, chopped rosemary, kosher salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Add potato slices, and toss until evenly coated. Begin lining the muffin tins with slices of potato leaving a small indent. Bake for 35-45 minutes until the potatoes have browned and are easily pierced with a fork. Remove from oven and let rest for 5 minutes before removing from pan. Once removed from the pan, place a small dollop of cream cheese in the middle of each potato nest and top with microgreens. Sprinkle with sea salt and enjoy.

Shaved Asparagus Salad with Toasted Almonds and Smoked Gouda

Ingredients:

For the vinaigrette:

3 tablespoons seasoned rice vinegar

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon local honey

1 tablespoon finely chopped shallot

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

For the asparagus salad:

1lb thick asparagus, trimmed

3 cups baby arugula

1/3 cup toasted almonds

½ cup smoked gouda, thinly sliced

Preparation:

Make the vinaigrette by whisking all of the ingredients together, cover, and refrigerate. Next, make the salad by removing the tips of the asparagus and put them in a large bowl. Cut off the woody ends then use a vegetable peeler to shave each stalk. Toss the asparagus tips and shavings with 1/3 cup of the vinaigrette and let sit for 10 to 15 minutes. Add the arugula and almonds and toss. Add more dressing as needed. Arrange on a large platter and top with thinly sliced gouda. Season the salad with freshly cracked black pepper.

Roasted Rainbow Carrots with Honey Mustard Yogurt Sauce, and Crushed Walnuts

Ingredients:

For the roasted carrots:

2 pounds rainbow carrots

3 tablespoons of olive oil

Kosher salt and pepper

For the honey mustard yogurt sauce:

¼ cup Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons honey (plus more to taste, if desired)

1 tablespoon prepared yellow mustard

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 cup Walnuts, roughly chopped

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Peel and clean carrots. Cut carrots in half lengthwise and toss with olive oil. Place on a baking sheet and sprinkle with the desired amount of kosher salt and black pepper. Bake for 15-20 minutes until carrots are tender (check by piercing with a fork). Prepare yogurt honey mustard by whisking together yogurt, mustards, honey, and salt. Set aside. This may be made in advance. To plate, place carrots on a serving platter and drizzle with honey mustard yogurt. Sprinkle with roughly chopped walnuts and serve immediately.

For more recipes by Chef Jenn, visit her website and Instagram.