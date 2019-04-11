× At-fault driver in fatal 2018 crash enters plea

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man who was arrested after causing a crash that killed a motorcyclist has entered a plea.

Joseph Hileski was charged with operating while intoxicated causing death for his role in a July 2018 crash that killed 35-year-old Jacob Craft. Hileski was also charged with obstructing police for escaping the hospital he was taken to after the crash.

On March 25, Hileski pleaded no contest to a charge of operating while under the influence causing death as a fourth-time felony offender. The obstructing police charge was dropped in exchange for the plea.

Police say Hileski drove through a red light at the corner of Wilson Avenue and Leonard Street in Walker, hitting Craft.

Hileski was taken to the hospital following the crash, but then escaped from the hospital, leading to the obstructing police charge.

Court records show Hileski has a lengthy driving record of license suspensions dating back to 2001.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 18.