DNR seeks tips on cooler in possible poaching case

CEDAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Conservation officers are hoping a cooler will lead them to the people responsible for a potential poaching case.

A green Coleman cooler was found Monday on the side of the road near the intersection of River and Holton-Duck Lake roads in Cedar Creek Township.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says there were 53 filleted walleye carcasses that appeared to be caught around April 4-5. The legal limit is five 15-inch walleye per day.

Officials ask anyone who knows someone that recently came into a large amount of walleye, uses a plastic bag to line their fishing cooler, or any other information that may help identify those responsible is asked to call or text the report poaching line at 800-292-7800.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may qualify for a reward if they provide information leading to the arrest or conviction of a poacher.

