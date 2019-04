Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A new hotel opens in downtown Grand Rapids on Thursday.

Embassy Suites is located at 710 N. Monroe in Grand Rapids.

A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. There's also an open house planned and tours.

The new hotel also features Big E's Sports Grill.

