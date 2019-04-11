Frederik Meijer Gardens announces 2019 Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts

The official lineup for this year's Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens has been announced.
With 30 different shows coming to the outdoor stage, there's bound to be something for everyone. Plus there are some new changes to the concert venue.
Here’s a complete list of artists for this year’s concert series:
- Nahko And Medicine For The People, June 6
- Rodrigo y Gabriela with Justin Townes Earle, June 9
- Buddy Guy + Kenny Wayne Shepherd, June 10
- Lake Street Dive + The Wood Brothers, June 12
- Big Head Todd and The Monsters + Toad the Wet Sprocket, June 20
- Old Crow Medicine Show, June 21
- Steve Miller Band + Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, June 24
- The Mighty O.A.R. Summer Tour 2019 with American Authors, June 26
- Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, June 27
- Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles, June 30
- Three Dog Night, July 11
- Amos Lee, July 15
- Andrew Bird, July 18
- Gipsy Kings with Simi, July 21
- The Mavericks + Los Lobos, July 25
- An Evening with Lyle Lovett and his Large Band, July 26
- The Temptations + The Righteous Brothers, July 28
- Dawes + Margo Price, July 31
- An Evening with The Beach Boys, August 1
- An Evening with CAKE, August 7
- Sarah McLachlan with Orchestra, August 8
- An Evening with Styx, August 9
- Foreigner, August 11
- JJ Grey & Mofro + Jonny Lang, August 14
- Stray Cats, August 15
- Michael Franti & Spearhead, August 23
- Mandolin Orange, September 4
- Tash Sultana with Leo James Conroy, September 8
- The B-52’s + OMD + Berlin, September 11
- Calexico and Iron & Wine, September 18
There will be a members-only pre-sale for tickets April 27- May 10. Tickets go on sale to the general public on May 11.
Tickets can be purchased at startickets.com or by calling 1-800-585-3737.
For more information, visit meijergardens.org/concerts.