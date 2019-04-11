Frederik Meijer Gardens announces 2019 Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The official lineup for this year's Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens has been announced.

With 30 different shows coming to the outdoor stage, there's bound to be something for everyone. Plus there are some new changes to the concert venue.

Here’s a complete list of artists for this year’s concert series:

Nahko And Medicine For The People, June 6

Rodrigo y Gabriela with Justin Townes Earle, June 9

Buddy Guy + Kenny Wayne Shepherd, June 10

Lake Street Dive + The Wood Brothers, June 12

Big Head Todd and The Monsters + Toad the Wet Sprocket, June 20

Old Crow Medicine Show, June 21

Steve Miller Band + Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, June 24

The Mighty O.A.R. Summer Tour 2019 with American Authors, June 26

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, June 27

Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles, June 30

Three Dog Night, July 11

Amos Lee, July 15

Andrew Bird, July 18

Gipsy Kings with Simi, July 21

The Mavericks + Los Lobos, July 25

An Evening with Lyle Lovett and his Large Band, July 26

The Temptations + The Righteous Brothers, July 28

Dawes + Margo Price, July 31

An Evening with The Beach Boys, August 1

An Evening with CAKE, August 7

Sarah McLachlan with Orchestra, August 8

An Evening with Styx, August 9

Foreigner, August 11

JJ Grey & Mofro + Jonny Lang, August 14

Stray Cats, August 15

Michael Franti & Spearhead, August 23

Mandolin Orange, September 4

Tash Sultana with Leo James Conroy, September 8

The B-52’s + OMD + Berlin, September 11

Calexico and Iron & Wine, September 18

There will be a members-only pre-sale for tickets April 27- May 10. Tickets go on sale to the general public on May 11.

Tickets can be purchased at startickets.com or by calling 1-800-585-3737.

For more information, visit meijergardens.org/concerts.