Frederik Meijer Gardens announces 2019 Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Frederik Meijer Gardens has announced its lineup for the 2019 Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens.
Organizers say there will be 30 unique shows in the amphitheater’s expanded venue starting June 6.
Here’s a complete list of artists for this year’s concert series:
Nahko And Medicine For The People, June 6
Rodrigo y Gabriela with Justin Townes Earle, June 9
Buddy Guy + Kenny Wayne Shepherd, June 10
Lake Street Dive + The Wood Brothers, June 12
Big Head Todd and The Monsters + Toad the Wet Sprocket, June 20
Old Crow Medicine Show, June 21
Steve Miller Band + Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, June 24
The Mighty O.A.R. Summer Tour 2019 with American Authors, June 26
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, June 27
Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles, June 30
Three Dog Night, July 11
Amos Lee, July 15
Andrew Bird, July 18
Gipsy Kings with Simi, July 21
The Mavericks + Los Lobos, July 25
An Evening with Lyle Lovett and his Large Band, July 26
The Temptations + The Righteous Brothers, July 28
Dawes + Margo Price, July 31
An Evening with The Beach Boys, August 1
An Evening with CAKE, August 7
Sarah McLachlan with Orchestra, August 8
An Evening with Styx, August 9
Foreigner, August 11
JJ Grey & Mofro + Jonny Lang, August 14
Stray Cats, August 15
Michael Franti & Spearhead, August 23
Mandolin Orange, September 4
Tash Sultana with Leo James Conroy, September 8
The B-52’s + OMD + Berlin, September 11
Calexico and Iron & Wine, September 18
Ticket sales for the public start at 9:00 a.m. May 11.
For more information on tickets click here, or call 1-800-585-3737 or you can visit the front desk at Meijer Gardens during regular business hours.
To join or renew your membership before April 27 click here.