From a wine purse to stunning watches, adult Easter ideas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Who says all of the focus has to be on the kiddos when Easter rolls around? We wanted to have some fun by unveiling "Adult Easter" ideas. These items range for things to fill a basket along with what ladies can wear on Easter Day.

Gyllenwatches.com

*Ultralight, modern, feminine lux

*ship free from Sweden to USA

*unscratchable, sapphire crystal glass, 50 M water resistance and plated in 24K 99.9 percent gold, shiny white gold and rose gold

*come with certificate of authenticity card and 3 year warranty

Bomajewelry.com

*925 sterling silver

*ethically handcrafted

*guaranteed against manufacturer defects

*Boma Girl Fund: company gives back to its workers and their families

PortoVino Wine Bag

*discreetly holds up to two bottles of wine or 1.5L of your favorite beverage

*insulated pocket

*still holds everyday necessities

COCOBELLEDESIGNS.COM

*handmade sandals from Bali and Italy

*designed by a couple that loves to travel

*eco-friendly shipping materials

DMFashion.com

*DM Fashion: Modest Womens Boutique

*clothing and swimwear

*high quality fashions without the high price

poolcandy.net

*fun and wacky items for the pool ranging from inflatables to waterproof speakers

*inflatable indoor chairs