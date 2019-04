Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Ballet Grand Rapids joined us in studio to talk about a new show that's about to hit the stage.

Blue Lake Radio presents Extremely Close with the Grand Rapids Ballet. The shows run:

Friday, April 12 at 7:30pm

Saturday, April 1 at 7:30pm

Sunday, April 14 at 2pm

