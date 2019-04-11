Harmony fills the air for National Barbershop Quartet Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

April 11 is National Barbershop Quartet Day, which gives us the perfect excuse to welcome back The Old Rules Barbershop Quartet to the show!

Denny, Doug, RT, and Al, sing the classic barbershop quartet tune "Wait Till the Sun Shines, Nellie."

To listen to more great music like this, the Great Lakes Chorus will with The Music of Dinsey Movies on May 10. The show will take place at Jenison Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at jca.ludus.com.

Or if you're interested in joining the Great Lakes Chorus, visit greatlakeschorus.org, their Facebook page, or call (616)-706-3287.