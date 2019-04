× Kent Co. crash sends 2 to hospital

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were taken to the hospital Thursday evening after a crash in Kent County.

The crash happened around 5:09 p.m. on West River Drive NE near Buth Drive in Plainfield Township.

Dispatchers said three vehicles were involved, but didn’t specify what caused the crash.

Two people were taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening.