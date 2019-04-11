Major road work will detour I-196 traffic in Ottawa County

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Eastbound I-196 traffic will be detoured at M-6 as part of a project that will involve the reconstruction of westbound I-196 between Grandville and Hudsonville.

Preparations for the project begin Saturday, April 13, at 7 a.m. with lane closures.

When the project is at full operation, all westbound traffic will shift over the eastbound side of the highway just after 44th Street from the Ottawa County line to a point west of 32nd Avenue. That means traffic will not be able to exit at 32nd Avenue.

Eastbound traffic on I-196 will be detoured onto eastbound M-6. This means drivers who want to get to downtown Grand Rapids must continue east on M-6, then north on US-131. Drivers aiming for Jenison or Grandville must exit M-6 at 8th Avenue, Wilson Avenue or Byron Center Avenue.

This complicated project will produce a couple of other wrinkles:

Traffic on westbound M-6 will be able to continue onto I-196 westbound and will be able to exit at 32nd Avenue.

The ramp from westbound M-6 to eastbound I-196 will be closed.

Work on the bridges at 22nd Avenue and 32nd Avenue will interrupt traffic.

The project is scheduled to last until August 20.