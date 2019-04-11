Mom, burglar exchange fire during home break-in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A mom and her 10-year-old son were asleep in their North Carolina home when she woke up to the sound of someone breaking in through the kitchen window, police report.

The confrontation quickly became a firefight when she confronted the man with a gun.

At about 3:55 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 600 block of Everett Street.

The 31-year-old mom said she woke up when she heard the break-in happening in the kitchen at the back of the home.

She brought a gun with her as she went to face the burglar in the kitchen.

That's when the burglar opened fire. The mother was able to fire back and the suspect climbed out through the window and ran away.

The mother and son were not hurt. Officers do not know if the burglar was hit.

Police are looking for the burglar. The victim will not face charges.