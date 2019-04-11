Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for April 11

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. An iconic piece of Lowell no longer floats in its waters, but now the Lowell Rotary Club is asking for your help to get a new showboat.

They're hosting an auction on April 26 to raise money for it. Recently, a separate auction kicked off their fundraising campaign bringing in more than $65,000 for a new one.

The original showboat, a staple in the community for more than 40 years, was demolished and removed from the Flat River in late-February over its deteriorating condition.

There are still tickets available for the upcoming auction.

2. A new grocery store in Ada is getting ready for its opening weekend!

Ada Fresh Market by Forest Hills Foods is set to open at 6 a.m. on Sunday morning. It's a smaller, but still full-service grocery store complete with everything a person might need.

It'll be opening in the same location as the Kingma's Market held for 18 months before closing. In addition to groceries, produce, and a deli, the Ada Fresh Market will also sell liquor, beer and feature a salad bar. There's even a Starbucks inside, plus they offer fast-lane pick up or delivery service.

3. Bell's Brewery has the second-best brewery tour in America according to USA Today readers.

Bell's welcomes tens of thousands of guests every year. Free tours for all ages are held Wednesday through Sunday at Bell's Main brewery in Comstock and on weekends at its original downtown Kalamazoo Brewery. Tours can be booked online.

Each Comstock Tour includes free samples for those 21 and up.

New Belgium Brewing Company, which gives tours in Fort Collins, Colorado and Asheville, North Carolina, was the only tour to finish ahead of Bell's.

4. A new dog park could soon be coming to the heart of Grand Rapids.

The proposal was presented to the city's Downtown Development Authority this week.

The board approved a $25,000 grant that will go towards developing the pop-up dog park. It's part of the city's new City Park Master Plan, part of which advocates for more dog parks in the city.

The park is expected to open in May, next to Founders on Market Avenue.

Even though the park is temporary, the Development Board will evaluate its success after one year.

5. Petco STores all across the U.S. are launching the same-day delivery service through Shipt on April 18.

There's a handful of stores that are part of this in West Michigan.

To celebrate the announcement, anyone who wants to become a Shipt member ahead of April 18 can do so far just $49. Typically it's $99.