Police investigate fatal shooting near Nipsey Hussel funeral procession

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (FOX 11) – Police are investigating a shooting in South L.A. that left one person dead and three others hurt Thursday evening.

The shooting was reported in the area of 103rd Street and Main Street about three blocks away from the Nipsey Hussle funeral procession.

Four people were shot — one person died, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities did not immediately release information on the gunman. All four people were taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. No further details were immediately known.

This is a developing story.

