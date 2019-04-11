Police investigating break-ins in downtown Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. – Detectives say that seven downtown Holland businesses have been broken into over the past three weeks.

The break-ins have happened in the area of 8th Street, College Avenue and River Avenue. Investigators with the Holland Department of Public Safety say that all the businesses were broken into overnight and in each attempt, the suspect or suspects tried to steal from cash registers and offices.

Detectives say they have increased patrols in downtown Holland. Anyone with any information on the break-ins should call the Holland Department of Public Safety at 616-355-1150 or Silent Observer at 1-877-887-4536.

 

