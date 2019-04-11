Previewing the Kelly Cup playoffs with Isaac Berky

KALAMAZOO, Mich - We stopped by the Wings Event Center this week to talk about the Kalamazoo Wings Kelly Cup playoff opening round series against Cincinnati with the voice of the K-Wings, Isaac Berky.
