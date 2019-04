Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Over 70 vendors will be at the Kentwood Activities Center on April 23 for this year's Spotlight on Seniors Health and Fitness Expo.

The center is located at 355 48th Street SE near Veterans Memorial Park.

Organizers joined us in studio this week to give us a preview.

This is the 20th year for the event and will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

