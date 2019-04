× Tree falls on Walker cruiser, officer unharmed

WALKER, Mich. — A Walker Department of Public Safety cruiser was damaged Thursday after a tree fell on top of it.

The department says officers have been busy helping the city’s department of public works clear the roads and remove fallen trees.

At some point during the day, a tree fell onto an officer’s cruiser. He wasn’t injured.

Residents are asked to secure anything in their yards that could blow away during the high winds.