Woman who alleged rape by ex-MSU players speaks publicly

Posted 11:03 AM, April 11, 2019, by

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan State University student is speaking publicly a year after suing the school, alleging that three former men’s basketball players raped her in 2015 and that she was discouraged by counseling center staff from reporting what happened.

Twenty-two-year-old Bailey Kowalski came forward in a story published by The New York Times on Wednesday, saying she hopes other victims tell their stories. She’ll hold a news conference Thursday, the fourth anniversary of the alleged incident.

The woman and players aren’t named in the lawsuit, which says she met the players at an East Lansing bar and was taken to an off-campus apartment where she was raped.

A university spokeswoman declined to comment on the case but said the school takes sexual assault and Title IX situations “very seriously.”

The news conference comes amid the fallout from its response to the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.