2019 Storm Classic AAU Tournament tips off

Posted 6:59 PM, April 12, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The Grand Rapids Storm are now in their 25th season as a program and are once again hosting the prestigious Storm Classic here in West Michigan. Over 200 teams from six different states and Canada are expected to be in attendance. This tournament gives players a chance to play in front of some important audiences.

"It's a great opportunity for kids to get out of the high school element a little bit and play with different players at a different level," tournament director and Grand Rapids Storm director, Jason Martin said. "They get to play in front of college coaches, media outlets, recruiting services alike, and really the Storm Classic is the kickoff to the AAU season."

The Storm and other West Michigan teams have a lot of local talent, including Muskegon junior guard Jarvis Walker Jr.

"It's big," Walker Jr. said, "I mean last year I played up with the team but this year we have a really good squad, a lot of really good players from West Michigan are playing with us, I'm very excited to start this season off at the Storm Classic and get it going."

The Classic will be held at sites throughout West Michigan, you can get more information by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.