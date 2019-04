Please enable Javascript to watch this video

April 15 is a day this year that will bring out many stressful situations: two of them being the fact that it's Monday, plus taxes are due! If you need a moment to chill out, Kona Ice wants to help!

On Monday from 12 to 2 p.m., Kona Ice West Grand Rapids will be giving out free shaved ice for "Chill Out Day."

The Kona Ice truck will be at the Sprint parking lot, located at 1000 Michigan Street North East.

For more information, visit kona-ice.com/chill-out-day.