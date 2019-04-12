Fantastic food and atmosphere served at Water Tower Grille & Smokehouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Candlestone Golf Resort in Belding has offered thousands a great venue for their special event over the years, and the Water Tower Grille & Smokehouse offers guests and golfers some fantastic food. But not only have they changed their name, the name change also came with some major upgrades.

Kat, Henry, and Tyler stopped by to talk about how these changes will impact restaurant goers.

With the new kitchen and dining room upgrades to Water Tower Grille and Smokehouse, they've been able to provide even more options and seating for their Sunday Brunch. Sunday brunch happens from 11 a.m. to 2p.m.

There will also be a special Easter Brunch on Sunday, April 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Reservations are encouraged and can be made by calling (616)-794-1580.

Water Tower Grille & Smokehouse is located at 8100 Storey Road in Belding.

To look at their menu and upcoming events, visit watertowergrill.com.