Free, fun, and safe play happening Saturday for Superhero Autism Activity Day

Posted 12:25 PM, April 12, 2019, by , Updated at 12:24PM, April 12, 2019

Autism either affects someone in our life or someone we know. On Saturday, there's a special day for these people that not only gives the kids a fun, safe place to play but will give parent vital information and support called Superhero Autism Activity Day.

Superhero Autism Activity Day will provide a free day of play at the 3 Mile Project for anyone impacted by autism in any way. In addition to all the attractions available at the facility, there will also be chances to take pictures with superheroes, running through obstacle courses, jumping in the bounce house, face painting, arts and crafts, and more.

The event is free, but space is limited so sign up on Eventbrite to register.

Everything is happening Saturday, April 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, visit centriaautism.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.