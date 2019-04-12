Free, fun, and safe play happening Saturday for Superhero Autism Activity Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Autism either affects someone in our life or someone we know. On Saturday, there's a special day for these people that not only gives the kids a fun, safe place to play but will give parent vital information and support called Superhero Autism Activity Day.

Superhero Autism Activity Day will provide a free day of play at the 3 Mile Project for anyone impacted by autism in any way. In addition to all the attractions available at the facility, there will also be chances to take pictures with superheroes, running through obstacle courses, jumping in the bounce house, face painting, arts and crafts, and more.

The event is free, but space is limited so sign up on Eventbrite to register.

Everything is happening Saturday, April 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, visit centriaautism.com.