Friday’s Friend: Hamilton

Posted 12:42 PM, April 12, 2019, by

Say hello to Hamilton, a 2-year-old Terrier Mix. He's a very happy and energetic dog who loves people. He also loves to play, chase tennis balls, do food puzzles, and cuddling on laps.

He should go to a home with older/respectful children and one that currently has no pets. He may do well with other dogs after he is comfortable in his new home.

Wishlist Drive at the GR Griffins

MOS and the Grand Rapids Griffins are teaming up to support HSWM. Anyone who brings an item from their wishlist or a monetary donation to the game on Saturday will receive a special benefit.

Game of Homes Adoption Special

Now through April 14, all long term dogs (at HSWM over 30 days) are fee waived!

For more information, visit hswestmi.org or call (616) 437-8900.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.