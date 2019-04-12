Friday’s Friend: Hamilton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Say hello to Hamilton, a 2-year-old Terrier Mix. He's a very happy and energetic dog who loves people. He also loves to play, chase tennis balls, do food puzzles, and cuddling on laps.

He should go to a home with older/respectful children and one that currently has no pets. He may do well with other dogs after he is comfortable in his new home.

Wishlist Drive at the GR Griffins

MOS and the Grand Rapids Griffins are teaming up to support HSWM. Anyone who brings an item from their wishlist or a monetary donation to the game on Saturday will receive a special benefit.

Game of Homes Adoption Special

Now through April 14, all long term dogs (at HSWM over 30 days) are fee waived!

For more information, visit hswestmi.org or call (616) 437-8900.