GR shop expecting hundreds for Record Store Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In honor of Record Store Day, a Grand Rapids shop is holding an all-day event to bring people back to vinyl albums.

The Corner Record Shop will offer customers deals, food and entertainment in addition to hard-to-find records Saturday. The store’s manager says Record Store Day is a great way to discover music the way it was meant to be heard.

Hundreds of people are expected to be lined up before the shop even opens, but manager Trevor Rowe says the staff is ready.

“Record Store Day is by far the most fun, busiest day of the year that we have here. We’ve had this same crew here together for the last five record store days,” Rowe said. “We got this down, we know what we’re doing. It’s a lot of work but it’s a lot of fun both for us and our customers.”

He says the store has a tight-knit community around it.

“It’s just a really great spirit of solidarity every year. You see so many customers help other customers find what each other are looking for, they’ll overhear somebody is looking for something and point it out, its great,” Rowe said.

Bands will start playing around 11:30 a.m. and wrap up around 5:30-6 p.m.

The store will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., but Rowe warns popular titles will sell out in the first 15-20 minutes of the day.